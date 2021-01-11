SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAIL. Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut SailPoint Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.23.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $57.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $59.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,439.86 and a beta of 2.17.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $314,606.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,304.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $170,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,909 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46,022 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

