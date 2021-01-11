Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SDVKY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. Sandvik has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. Sandvik had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Sandvik will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik stock. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Sandvik were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandvik

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

