Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shot up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.12 and last traded at $89.76. 12,301,139 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 7,436,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.29.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $182.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day moving average is $151.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.