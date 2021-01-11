Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) Sets New 12-Month High at $660.00

Shares of Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 660 ($8.62) and last traded at GBX 655.54 ($8.56), with a volume of 46524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655 ($8.56).

The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 606.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 529.75.

Get Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.83%.

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) Company Profile (LON:SDP)

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.