Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Shares Acquired by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF comprises about 0.6% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDC stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.73. 3,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,360. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81.

