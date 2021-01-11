Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $725.48 Million

Analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will announce $725.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $756.88 million and the lowest is $689.80 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $863.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGMS shares. BidaskClub cut Scientific Games from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth $327,503,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1,331.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,326,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 8,147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,770 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 846.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 946,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 846,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 817.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 639,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 569,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMS opened at $45.29 on Monday. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.09.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

