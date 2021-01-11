Scotiabank Raises Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Price Target to $0.25

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $0.20 to $0.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS NEVDF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.17. 4,214,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,820. Nevada Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

