Scotiabank Raises Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $30.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.47.

NYSE TECK traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,967,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,745,000 after buying an additional 816,155 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 13.5% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,582,000 after buying an additional 886,529 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,219,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after acquiring an additional 242,240 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,370,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,896,000 after acquiring an additional 86,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 21.3% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,051,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,350,000 after acquiring an additional 536,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

