ScPrime Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $21,467.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00023631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00041714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00113928 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,566,072 coins and its circulating supply is 31,882,461 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net.

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

