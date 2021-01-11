Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCU shares. BidaskClub raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $914.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.10. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.77 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 65.07% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $226,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $58,857.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,319.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.