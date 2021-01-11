Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STX. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.27.

NASDAQ STX opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $66.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 356,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $21,504,857.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,184,617 shares of company stock valued at $194,642,252 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 159.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

