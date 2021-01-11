Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Trading 31.8% Higher

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) traded up 31.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.82. 41,427,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 16,173,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 million. Analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

