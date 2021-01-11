Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Trading Up 31.8%

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) were up 31.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 41,427,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 16,173,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

