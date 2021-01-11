Seaport Global Securities Comments on Eversource Energy’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eversource Energy in a report released on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $4.47 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ES. Barclays boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

ES opened at $90.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 98.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,146,000 after buying an additional 2,009,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,239 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,831,000 after purchasing an additional 769,905 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 185.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,089,000 after purchasing an additional 367,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 388.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 390,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after purchasing an additional 310,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

