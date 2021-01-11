Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

SELB has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded Selecta Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.29.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $359.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 1,887,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,341,700.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,775,337.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 218,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $528,034.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at $17,650,572.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,916,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,972. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

