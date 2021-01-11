Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Position Lifted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $972,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

SIGI stock opened at $69.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $768.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

