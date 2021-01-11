Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SESN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:SESN opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.82.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 74.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 525.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 110,671 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Sesen Bio by 1,550.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 183,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

