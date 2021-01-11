Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$8.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$5.50.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VII. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.92.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) stock opened at C$6.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$479.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Seven Generations Energy Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) news, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston sold 9,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total transaction of C$46,007.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,300.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

