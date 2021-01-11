Shaw Communications (SJR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion.

