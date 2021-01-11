Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €134.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) has been given a €134.00 ($157.65) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €152.13 ($178.97).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) stock opened at €153.00 ($180.00) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €139.36 and a 200 day moving average of €139.24. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 12 month low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 12 month high of €168.60 ($198.35). The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -55.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

