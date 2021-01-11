SiaCashCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $1,198.00 (SCC)

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, SiaCashCoin has traded down 63% against the US dollar. One SiaCashCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SiaCashCoin has a market capitalization of $24,216.61 and $1,198.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SiaCashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00040558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00035491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.39 or 0.03924023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.13 or 0.00316589 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SiaCashCoin Profile

SCC is a token. Its launch date was March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,128,602,024 tokens. SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SiaCashCoin’s official website is www.SiaCashCoin.com.

Buying and Selling SiaCashCoin

SiaCashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SiaCashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SiaCashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SiaCashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SiaCashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SiaCashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.