Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SHL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.00 ($50.59).

Get Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) alerts:

SHL stock opened at €44.64 ($52.52) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion and a PE ratio of 31.89. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1-year high of €47.27 ($55.61).

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.