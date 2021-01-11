Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.73

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.73 and last traded at C$4.73, with a volume of 87827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

SMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$758.65 million and a P/E ratio of 33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.60.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$97.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.56 million. Analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.