Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $1.59 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sify Technologies stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Sify Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.