Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) & Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Head-To-Head Comparison

Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Simon Worldwide and Lululemon Athletica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Lululemon Athletica 0 10 21 1 2.72

Lululemon Athletica has a consensus target price of $382.16, suggesting a potential upside of 4.57%. Given Lululemon Athletica’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lululemon Athletica is more favorable than Simon Worldwide.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simon Worldwide and Lululemon Athletica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lululemon Athletica $3.98 billion 11.97 $645.60 million $4.93 74.13

Lululemon Athletica has higher revenue and earnings than Simon Worldwide.

Volatility and Risk

Simon Worldwide has a beta of -1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lululemon Athletica has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of Lululemon Athletica shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Simon Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lululemon Athletica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Worldwide and Lululemon Athletica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Lululemon Athletica 13.69% 29.76% 17.27%

Summary

Lululemon Athletica beats Simon Worldwide on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simon Worldwide

Simon Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a promotional marketing company. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth. It also provides fitness-related accessories. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets and warehouse sales; a network of wholesale accounts, such as yoga studios, health clubs, and fitness centers; temporary locations, including seasonal stores; and license and supply arrangements, as well as directly to consumer through mobile apps, and lululemon.com e-commerce site. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 491 company-operated stores under the lululemon and ivivva brands in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand, Germany, South Korea, Singapore, France, Malaysia, Sweden, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Switzerland. lululemon athletica inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

