Simple Software Solutions Price Hits $0.0108 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 76.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 93.7% against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $27,706.29 and $17.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00276088 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007699 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00025336 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,573,981 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

Simple Software Solutions can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

