SingularityNET (AGI) Price Tops $0.0581 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $49.61 million and $580,823.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00042210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.39 or 0.00325858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,146.18 or 0.03612427 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGI is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,258,192 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.