SkinCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,437.00 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, SkinCoin has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $49,162.89 and approximately $9,437.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00041519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00035841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00325653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.19 or 0.03856141 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

SkinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

