Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.01

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.01 and last traded at $89.51, with a volume of 1515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.11.

SNBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.11. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $341,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,487. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,321,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,621,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sleep Number by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Sleep Number by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sleep Number by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 67,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

