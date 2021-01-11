SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SM. MKM Partners raised their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SM Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $8.42 on Monday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $964.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 5.52.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in SM Energy by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in SM Energy by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

