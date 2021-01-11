SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.80

SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €71.80 ($84.47) and last traded at €65.90 ($77.53), with a volume of 158343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €66.05 ($77.71).

S92 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 205.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €39.74.

About SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

