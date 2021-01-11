Smith Barney Citigroup Upgrades AusNet Services (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) to “Neutral”

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AusNet Services (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AusNet Services from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get AusNet Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUNF opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49. AusNet Services has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $1.54.

About AusNet Services

AusNet Services Ltd owns and operates an electricity transmission network in Australia. It operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Mondo segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users, including metering.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for AusNet Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AusNet Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.