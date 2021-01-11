Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNMRF. Main First Bank raised Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Snam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Snam from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRF remained flat at $$5.79 during trading on Monday. Snam has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $5.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

