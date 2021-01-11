Social Send Market Cap Tops $675,208.97 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $675,208.97 and $5.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded flat against the US dollar. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001179 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001583 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

