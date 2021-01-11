Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT) Insider Graeme Watt Purchases 10 Shares

Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT) insider Graeme Watt bought 10 shares of Softcat plc (SCT.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £154.50 ($201.86).

LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,503 ($19.64) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 39.66. Softcat plc has a 12-month low of GBX 832.17 ($10.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,555 ($20.32). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,255.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,223.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Softcat plc (SCT.L) from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,216.80 ($15.90).

Softcat plc (SCT.L) Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

