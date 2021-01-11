Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

