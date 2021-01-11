Sony (NYSE:SNE) Sets New 1-Year High at $106.75

Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.75 and last traded at $104.23, with a volume of 5675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.99.

SNE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.40.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $19.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, analysts expect that Sony Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Company Profile (NYSE:SNE)

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

