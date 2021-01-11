Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1,021.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,559 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 44,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 32,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $932,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,190,157.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

