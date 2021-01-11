Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Total in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the third quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Total during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOT traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.93. 33,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total Se has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.9583 dividend. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 53.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOT. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

