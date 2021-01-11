Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,457 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 63,590 shares during the quarter. People’s United Financial accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at about $627,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 239.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 90,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 63,604 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in People’s United Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 91,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,640. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.