Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 74.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after buying an additional 4,736,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,629 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,508,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,941,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $207.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

