Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 93 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $28.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,769.60. The stock had a trading volume of 32,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,880. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,843.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,761.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,599.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,813.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

