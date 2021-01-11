Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 376.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CXP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,380. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

CXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.