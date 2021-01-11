Sound Income Strategies LLC Trims Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 83,644 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $201,000.

NYSE FFC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.00. 1,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

