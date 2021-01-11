Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Southside Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Southside Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.59. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $37.74.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 11.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 280,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 28,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 19.0% in the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 149,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

