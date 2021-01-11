Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.71.

SWX opened at $58.51 on Thursday. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $81.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $791.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In related news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.2% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

