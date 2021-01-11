Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spark Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

SPKE stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.72. Spark Energy has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.63 million during the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 4.42%.

In other Spark Energy news, CFO James G. Jones II sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $47,721.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,742 shares in the company, valued at $600,158.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James G. Jones II sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $70,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $482,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,812 shares of company stock valued at $349,701 over the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Spark Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Spark Energy by 77.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Spark Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Spark Energy by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.