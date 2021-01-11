Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) PT Raised to $5.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $5.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Spartan Delta in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.31.

OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

