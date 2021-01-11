Spendcoin (SPND) Price Hits $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $12.11 million and $4.09 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00041714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.98 or 0.00328093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00035910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.87 or 0.03875214 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,275,068,796 coins. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.