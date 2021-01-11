SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE FLOW opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.99.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,870 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

